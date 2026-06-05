The East Coast Chain With The Best Crab Cakes, According To Reviews

You can step into almost any seafood restaurant along the waters of the East Coast and find some kind of crab dish on the menu. More often than not, it's a loaded crab cake, complete with a crispy coating, fresh tartar sauce, and a pile of bright herbs. Every state claims to do it best, but crab cakes tend to differ depending on the area. Maryland is known for its filler-free hunks of crab, while New Englanders like to sear their panko-coated patties until crisp. Tastes differ, but there is one Baltimore-based chain you need to visit if you find yourself in the area: Phillips Seafood Restaurant.

Phillips Seafood is a family-owned business that's been dishing out crab-loaded soups, dips, pastas, and plates to Marylanders since 1956. The company is now a recognized player in the international seafood market and operates a number of different locations, but it all started with a simple crab shack.

Finding themselves with a surplus of crabs one season, Brice and Shirley Phillips, a local couple who were operating a seafood packing plant on Chesapeake Bay, decided to take out a loan and set up a small take-out joint. It was a hit, and the crab cake recipe Shirly Phillips developed continues to be one of Phillips' signatures. It's even earned the restaurant a spot on our list of best crab cakes in Baltimore.