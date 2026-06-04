This NYC Gourmet Burger Chain Restaurant Stole Hearts And Stomachs Some 30 Years Before Shake Shack
Shake Shack tends to steal the spotlight when it comes to New York City-born burger operations. And we get it — the Shack is undeniably one of the best American burger chains. But pouring all the praise on Shake Shack overlooks a smaller, older NYC burger chain that some argue outdoes any other: Jackson Hole.
While it opened a whopping three decades before Shake Shack, the latter gets the spotlight because its locations have proliferated all over the world. Jackson Hole, meanwhile, has remained a comparatively tiny chain that is still a family-run business with an emphasis on quality and consistency. Between its 54-year run and the fact that it flies relatively under the radar, Jackson Hole boasts an if-you-know-you-know appeal. With mouthwatering burgers to match, many would argue it's one of the best diners in the United States.
Brothers Chris and Jimmy Meskouris opened the first Jackson Hole on Manhattan's Upper East Side in 1972, naming the restaurant after the Wyoming valley after discovering a magazine article about it under the floor during renovations. Coincidentally, they also lived in Jackson Heights, Queens. The restaurant quickly garnered a following with its massive seven-ounce burgers — quite the opposite of smash burgers — made to order from a special beef blend. The patties are savory, juicy, and filling with a caramelized, charred crust. The topping options are just as massive, spanning everything from Greek to Mexican to Texan toppings.
Jackson Hole has a devoted following
With four locations in Manhattan, Queens, and New Jersey, Jackson Hole serves up what many would consider one of the best burgers in America. Menu staples come loaded with everything from brie, bacon, and blueberry compote to pepper jack cheese, Flamin' Hot Cheetos, pineapple salsa, sriracha mayo, and even truffle mac and cheese. They also have smash burgers in just as creative variations. You can even swap out beef for bison, salmon, turkey, and veggie burgers. Add to that curly, steak, and sweet potato fries; full dinner entrées; and a sizable selection of starters, salads, sandwiches, and desserts, and there's truly something for everyone at Jackson Hole.
The diner counts celebrities among its fan base. Denzel Washington, Jerry Seinfeld, Diane Sawyer, and Derek Jeter, to name a few – Jennifer Aniston even worked there before getting her big break. It's clear Jackson Hole is the real NYC burger destination.
"Talk about a food coma! But so worth it!" raves one Yelp! user. "Their burgers are so amazing and huge!!" Another agreed saying: "What a gem! My friend raved about this place, and he was not wrong."
Granted, not everyone seems to have the same experience. One Yelp-er says of a to-go order, "We knew that big burgers were their gimmick, but my partner and I should have guessed that it's all about size and not about the taste." So it seems like Jackson Hole is likely best enjoyed in the restaurant, and by mega-patty enthusiasts.