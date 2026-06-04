This NYC Gourmet Burger Chain Restaurant Stole Hearts And Stomachs Some 30 Years Before Shake Shack

Shake Shack tends to steal the spotlight when it comes to New York City-born burger operations. And we get it — the Shack is undeniably one of the best American burger chains. But pouring all the praise on Shake Shack overlooks a smaller, older NYC burger chain that some argue outdoes any other: Jackson Hole.

While it opened a whopping three decades before Shake Shack, the latter gets the spotlight because its locations have proliferated all over the world. Jackson Hole, meanwhile, has remained a comparatively tiny chain that is still a family-run business with an emphasis on quality and consistency. Between its 54-year run and the fact that it flies relatively under the radar, Jackson Hole boasts an if-you-know-you-know appeal. With mouthwatering burgers to match, many would argue it's one of the best diners in the United States.

Brothers Chris and Jimmy Meskouris opened the first Jackson Hole on Manhattan's Upper East Side in 1972, naming the restaurant after the Wyoming valley after discovering a magazine article about it under the floor during renovations. Coincidentally, they also lived in Jackson Heights, Queens. The restaurant quickly garnered a following with its massive seven-ounce burgers — quite the opposite of smash burgers — made to order from a special beef blend. The patties are savory, juicy, and filling with a caramelized, charred crust. The topping options are just as massive, spanning everything from Greek to Mexican to Texan toppings.