The Easy Arby's Sandwich Upgrade For An Instant 10X Flavor Boost

Arby's is known for a few things, including its roast beef sandwiches and the fact that many customers thought the logo was a fish (us included). But what you may not be aware of is the chokehold that the fast food chain's mozzarella sticks have on society. People love them so much that they wish that they could buy them in bulk, Costco-style. Now, what if you paired the all-famous roast beef sandwich with said cheesy sticks? That would be an epic combination, and it's something a handful of customers have concocted. It's the perfect way to give the sandwich added flavor and texture.

It's easy to achieve. Simply order the sandwich and sticks separately. Then remove the bun and place three mozz sticks in your sandwich. Now, you'll want to drizzle some of the brand's marinara sauce over the sticks for added flavor and moisture. Place the bun back on top, and you're ready to dig in.

For best results, eat when fresh for the best cheese pull. If you wait, the cheese starts to harden; it's harder to eat this way and certainly not as aesthetically pleasing. Plus, delaying will make the stick's breading soggy from the moisture of the marinara. The flavors work magic here because marinara adds a savory, umami touch to the creamy yet crunchy sticks. The salty roast beef and soft bun add a flavorful yet adaptable foundation that only complements the blend of ingredients. When you want more meat to offset the crunchy sticks, ask for double the meat!