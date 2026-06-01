The Easy Arby's Sandwich Upgrade For An Instant 10X Flavor Boost
Arby's is known for a few things, including its roast beef sandwiches and the fact that many customers thought the logo was a fish (us included). But what you may not be aware of is the chokehold that the fast food chain's mozzarella sticks have on society. People love them so much that they wish that they could buy them in bulk, Costco-style. Now, what if you paired the all-famous roast beef sandwich with said cheesy sticks? That would be an epic combination, and it's something a handful of customers have concocted. It's the perfect way to give the sandwich added flavor and texture.
It's easy to achieve. Simply order the sandwich and sticks separately. Then remove the bun and place three mozz sticks in your sandwich. Now, you'll want to drizzle some of the brand's marinara sauce over the sticks for added flavor and moisture. Place the bun back on top, and you're ready to dig in.
For best results, eat when fresh for the best cheese pull. If you wait, the cheese starts to harden; it's harder to eat this way and certainly not as aesthetically pleasing. Plus, delaying will make the stick's breading soggy from the moisture of the marinara. The flavors work magic here because marinara adds a savory, umami touch to the creamy yet crunchy sticks. The salty roast beef and soft bun add a flavorful yet adaptable foundation that only complements the blend of ingredients. When you want more meat to offset the crunchy sticks, ask for double the meat!
Other ways to jazz up your mozzarella stick-infused sandwich
If you prefer to upgrade your dish even further, we've got you covered. You don't have to stick with roast beef; you can use any other protein source. Ham, brisket, bacon, or turkey, or even a combination of them, is a tasty way to go. Try including red onions for a zingy and fresh touch.
If you want to preserve the texture of the mozzarella sticks, dunk the sandwich into marinara rather than adding it directly into the sando. Alternatively, you could use the brand's red ranch sauce for a zesty and slightly creamy flavor burst. Since the brand doesn't want to be known solely for its roast beef sandwiches anymore (one of many Arby's facts worth knowing), this creation is a good distraction since it features a different menu item.
You can't go wrong when you add in the sticks because they add such incredible flavor dimension. One Instagram comment says it best, "Arby's mozz sticks are def one of the most slept on fast food items out there." Surprisingly, the mozzarella and roast beef sandwich combo is nothing new; people say they've been doing it for years. And now that you know how to make it, you can join in on the fun, too.