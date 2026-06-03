Here's Why Hojicha Tea Sometimes Tastes (And Smells) Fishy

Hojicha tea originated in Kyoto, Japan, and is made from roasting green tea leaves over charcoal. The tea typically tastes like toasted nuts and has a sweet, caramel-like scent, and its soothing flavor and aroma are why a cup of hojicha can help if you're feeling extra stressed. However, some people find that hojicha tea sometimes tastes and smells fishy. To find out why, Tasting Table spoke with Jee Choe, certified tea sommelier and creator of the Oh, How Civilized blog.

Choe outlined what makes hojicha green tea unique: "Hojicha is a roasted Japanese green tea. Most Japanese green teas are steamed, but hojicha is roasted over high heat. This roasting process produces a green tea that's dark brown in color, and one that's lower in caffeine since." She also explained the difference between traditional green tea and hojicha: "The flavor has a nutty, toasty flavor, while other Japanese green teas have more of a vegetal taste."

According to Choe, there are a few reasons why hojicha may smell or taste like fish. "If the hojicha has a fishy smell or taste, this most likely means it's lower in quality or stale." If you know you purchased high-grade hojicha, it could have gone bad due to improper storage. As Choe said, "Storing it improperly can degrade the tea." When green tea degrades, it loses its essential oils and active compounds, which affects its health benefits, aroma, and flavor.