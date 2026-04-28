Why A Cup Of Hojicha Can Help If You're Feeling Extra-Stressed

If you're unfamiliar with hojicha tea, here's the roast: It's a type of Japanese tea, green tea, which undergoes a specific processing that the verdant bite of matcha could never. Hojicha is smoky, it has umami, and that's because the tea leaves and stems are roasted in a tool called a horaku. Some hojichas are steamed before roasting, but the strongly nutty flavor belies their actual strength. Hojicha isn't just rustier than other green teas; it generally has less caffeine. Thus, the most soothing aspects of green tea are given room to percolate.

Most green tea contains an amino acid called L-theanine. L-theanine is buzzy in the supplement world, and it also naturally occurs in a few edible things, like tea. Research around it remains limited, but one 2019 study published in the journal, Nutrients, suggested that l-theanine can reduce biological signs of stress, while another 2019 study published in the journal, Pharmaceutical Biology, flagged it as possibly improving sleep functions. Other research, such as the 2008 study published in the Asia Pacific Journal of Clinical Nutrition, also suggested it induces calming states.

Green tea contains L-theanine in varying levels. Shade-grown green is generally believed to have the highest content, and that is one of the primary differentiators of matcha. Because it's roasted, hojicha may actually have less L-theanine than other green teas, but also because it's roasted, the general caffeine content remains low enough for you to taste all of that juice without the jitters.