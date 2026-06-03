This Old-School Cast-Iron Meat Tool Was In Kitchens Everywhere (And Now It's Rarely Seen)

There are countless things in the kitchen that can evoke warm memories of the past. It may be the smell of your grandmother's gently simmering Sunday Gravy, or the sight of a box of meticulously organized handwritten recipes. For many, this nostalgia trigger will be the presence of a cast-iron meat grinder, a kitchen tool that was once in kitchens everywhere, but is now much more rarely seen.

German inventor Baron Karl Drais invented the manual meat grinder as we would recognize it today — with its funnel, hand crank, and screw conveyor — in the 19th century. It would reach the United States when it was unveiled at the 1876 Philadelphia Centennial Exposition. One popular example of the cast-iron grinder was the Universal Food Chopper, a model first produced by L.F.&C. in 1897. It would remain in the company's catalogue for more than six decades. According to the National Park Service, L.F.&C.'s chairman said in 1955 that thanks to the Universal Food Chopper, "odds and ends could be turned into hashes and casseroles with ease." Due to their durability, many examples of this model survive today, despite the company that produced them going out of business in 1965.

A key disadvantage of any manual meat-grinder is fairly obvious — using it for any large amount of food is a laborious process (but a worthwhile one if you're working on your upper-body strength), so it is no surprise that many opted instead for electric alternatives once they became available. This, combined with the rise of refrigeration and the increasing availability of ground meat in supermarkets, saw the popularity of the cast-iron meat grinder steadily decline — though they did enjoy something of a resurgence in the 1980s among devotees of from-scratch cooking.