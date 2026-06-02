Sweet And Sticky Party Hot Dogs Just Need 2 Sauces And A Slow Cooker
If you're planning a party, you needn't fret over the appetizers. Most of the time, the foods that move the quickest are the simplest to make. Take party hot dogs, for example. Also known as cocktail weenies among other nicknames, this slow cooker appetizer comes together nearly effortlessly. Combine your preferred brands of ketchup and barbecue sauce along with a package of cut-up hot dogs or mini sausages and toss them in the slow cooker for a mouthwatering treat.
For as sticky a dish as this, it's advised to use a slow cooker liner for easier cleanup. Start by lining and warming up the pot, and get to work cutting your hot dogs into bite-sized pieces. As packaged hot dogs are typically fully cooked, which you can verify by checking the label of your specific grocery store hot dog brand, they only need to warm up in the sauce to transform into a rich and pleasing snack.
Choose your favorite type of ketchup and barbecue sauce or try your hand at a homemade recipe. Tasting Table's sweet and tangy barbecue sauce recipe already calls for ketchup, so you can adjust the ratios to your liking or add other complementary ingredients. Once the sauces are fully mixed, simply pour this over your hot dogs in the slow cooker and leave it on low for four to six hours, stirring periodically to prevent the franks from sticking to the bottom of the pot.
Creative ways to elevate your slow cooker party hot dogs
The basic combo of ketchup and barbecue sauce is a total win, but you don't have to stop there. Spice up your party hot dog sauce by mixing a dash of your favorite hot sauce into this slow cooker recipe. Alternatively, you can always add a little grape jelly and chili sauce for a burst of sweet heat. This slow cooker recipe can accommodate any type of hot dogs and sauces you like, allowing for plenty of creative serving options.
For a more protein-packed version, try a slow cooker version of hot dogs in baked beans for a nostalgic summer meal. The barbecue flavors from the beans and the addition of other complementary sauces and ingredients can transform a party appetizer into a fully-fledged meal. Try serving these scooped onto sliced Hawaiian rolls for a riff on sloppy Joe sliders. You can also make this into a vegetarian or vegan offering by using plant-based hot dogs or sausages.
If you're planning a party with a heavy appetizer presence, serve your party hot dogs alongside other slow cooker favorites such as Swedish meatballs, Buffalo chicken dip, or queso fundido with chorizo. Try prepping a few slow cooker pots filled with differently sauced party hot dogs for a flavorful flight. This will easily become a staple of your party menus.