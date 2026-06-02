Sweet And Sticky Party Hot Dogs Just Need 2 Sauces And A Slow Cooker

If you're planning a party, you needn't fret over the appetizers. Most of the time, the foods that move the quickest are the simplest to make. Take party hot dogs, for example. Also known as cocktail weenies among other nicknames, this slow cooker appetizer comes together nearly effortlessly. Combine your preferred brands of ketchup and barbecue sauce along with a package of cut-up hot dogs or mini sausages and toss them in the slow cooker for a mouthwatering treat.

For as sticky a dish as this, it's advised to use a slow cooker liner for easier cleanup. Start by lining and warming up the pot, and get to work cutting your hot dogs into bite-sized pieces. As packaged hot dogs are typically fully cooked, which you can verify by checking the label of your specific grocery store hot dog brand, they only need to warm up in the sauce to transform into a rich and pleasing snack.

Choose your favorite type of ketchup and barbecue sauce or try your hand at a homemade recipe. Tasting Table's sweet and tangy barbecue sauce recipe already calls for ketchup, so you can adjust the ratios to your liking or add other complementary ingredients. Once the sauces are fully mixed, simply pour this over your hot dogs in the slow cooker and leave it on low for four to six hours, stirring periodically to prevent the franks from sticking to the bottom of the pot.