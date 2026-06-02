This Restaurant May Serve The Best Hot Dogs In All Of New York

In a city with thousands of hot dog carts and restaurants with hot dogs on the menu, choosing the best frank in New York City seems like an impossible task. However, there's one restaurant that repeatedly tops all of the lists; it was even among Anthony Bourdain's favorite spots to eat and drink in the city. Gray's Papaya, which has operated and remained a New York City staple since 1973, is known for its iconic papaya-style dogs — and it's absolutely worth a try on your next trip to the Big Apple.

Located in the Upper West Side of New York City, Gray's Papaya is one of a handful of NYC restaurants serving papaya-style hot dogs. Although Gray's did not invent the papaya-style hot dog concept — that was Papaya King, another legendary NYC favorite — it is frequently cited as being the best iteration in the city, as well as the best hot dog in general. The name comes from the traditional food pairing of these savory dogs with a sweet and tropical papaya juice, although Gray's hot dogs are delicious with or without the fruity beverage.

Gray's Papaya uses thin Marathon all-beef hot dogs, and instead of being steamed or grilled, they are cooked on the griddle. Griddling hot dogs might be an unconventional way to cook them, but it gives them a great flavor, crunch, and char that customers absolutely love. They have an excellent snap to them, too, which is essential to any good hot dog. And for toppings, you can order your favorite combination of ketchup, mustard, sauerkraut, onions, relish, chili, or cheese.