Why White Rice And Black Beans Should Always Be In Your Pantry
In these days of economic uncertainty, there are two things that have always been there to keep our spirits up: rice and beans. In many cultures around the world, rice and beans are staples in every kitchen, from lentils and basmati rice in India and the Middle East, to red kidney beans and long-grain rice in Louisiana and the Caribbean.
Another classic pairing in the Americas is white rice with black beans, a combo embraced by many Latino cultures, but not exclusively. Black beans are a very versatile ingredient, and when combined with rice, they're a powerhouse of energy. Black beans pack 15 grams of protein per cup, while a white rice like jasmine delivers 45 grams of carbs per cup. Not only that, they're relatively inexpensive ingredients and can be prepared in half an hour or less, meaning they're the ultimate culinary standby. Nutrition and budget-friendliness aside, they're also a delicious duo, especially when you upgrade your rice and beans with just a few more ingredients.
Black beans and white rice complete a meal
While black beans and white rice can be a dish on their own, integrate them as part of a larger meal and you'll be better for it. The black beans, white rice combo is already an essential component in feijoada, Brazil's national dish, a slow-cooked stew which also includes different types of pork, beef, or sausage depending on personal preference or availability.
It's also a part of a classic Cuban recipe, which elevates the two base ingredients into a heartier dish with green peppers, onions, garlic, spices, cilantro, and lime. But simply pair the duo with a rotisserie chicken or pork chops and you'll add more dimension to the meal in terms of flavors and textures. Black beans bring an earthy and savory taste that complements a meat's inherent saltiness. White rice adds its unmatched chewy texture, semi-sweet aroma, and sweeter-than-neutral taste. Together, what they bring to the table enhances and rounds out any meal, so make sure both are readily-stocked in your pantry.