Why White Rice And Black Beans Should Always Be In Your Pantry

In these days of economic uncertainty, there are two things that have always been there to keep our spirits up: rice and beans. In many cultures around the world, rice and beans are staples in every kitchen, from lentils and basmati rice in India and the Middle East, to red kidney beans and long-grain rice in Louisiana and the Caribbean.

Another classic pairing in the Americas is white rice with black beans, a combo embraced by many Latino cultures, but not exclusively. Black beans are a very versatile ingredient, and when combined with rice, they're a powerhouse of energy. Black beans pack 15 grams of protein per cup, while a white rice like jasmine delivers 45 grams of carbs per cup. Not only that, they're relatively inexpensive ingredients and can be prepared in half an hour or less, meaning they're the ultimate culinary standby. Nutrition and budget-friendliness aside, they're also a delicious duo, especially when you upgrade your rice and beans with just a few more ingredients.