Next Time You Make Pork Steaks, Cook Them Like This (It's Magic Every Time)

For a long time, Americans were taught to cook pork very well done, partly because of lingering anxieties about trichinosis and other food safety concerns. Even though modern pork production and updated USDA guidelines made that level of overcooking unnecessary years ago, some of us still overdo it by default. And that's sad, because with a beautiful cut full of marbled potential, like a pork steak, the right touch can bring out so much more than tough, grayish meat with the joyless texture of hardtack.

Reverse searing is one of the best possible methods for pork steaks, because it meets the cut where it's at, giving it time and gentleness instead of just hitting it with fast, high heat, which eradicates moisture and tenderness. Instead of throwing the raw meat directly into a ripping-hot pan and hoping for the best, reverse searing gently brings the pork up to temperature first, usually in a low-set oven or a cool section of the grill. This gradual application of heat gives the intramuscular fat time to slowly soften and render, and the lower temp helps the meat cook evenly without seizing up or drying out. Pork steaks, which come from the shoulder area, contain enough connective tissue and rich, tasty fat that they will relax into this slow approach.