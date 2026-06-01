The Rustic Bakery Behind St. Augustine's Most Talked-About Beef Empanadas

The Spanish Bakery & Café's rustic nature is intertwined in its building. The bakery is located behind the Salcedo House, a reconstructed structure that reflects the First Spanish Period. With stone walls situated in the middle of the historic district, the sense of place is a testament to days gone by. The bakery also sells Cuban bread and sandwiches that can be easily carried away, and cinnamon rolls and cherry turnovers that can provide sweet nourishment while you relax in the bakery's courtyard space.

However, compared to the empanadas, lower ratings of the bakery online indicate that the bread and pastries can be firm or dry for some customers' tastes. "A cinnamon roll with glazed maple topping was what we ordered. It was a decent size but it was very dry," explained a customer on TripAdvisor. Still, the seasoned chicken and beef empanadas continue to draw visitors, and the courtyard remains atmospheric and bustling. One Yelp reviewer, who ordered the empanadas, wrote, "The food was delicious and a perfect portion for what we were wanting." If you can't travel to Florida to try one, you can make your own empanadas at home by using beef jerky for a snack that can be enjoyed while sitting under a tree, even if it isn't centuries old.