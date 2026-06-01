The Rustic Bakery Behind St. Augustine's Most Talked-About Beef Empanadas
St. Augustine, Florida, the nation's oldest city, is recognized for having a rich food scene. At the Spanish Bakery & Café, visitors have discovered an off-the-beaten-path establishment tucked beneath a cedar tree that is over 600 years old. Open since 1965, the bakery serves up old Floridian recipes with a Spanish influence, and the beef empanadas are what some customers drive out of their way to enjoy. "The beef empanada was the best one I've ever had!" wrote a visitor on Google.
The empanadas are made with a well-seasoned picadillo filling (ground beef cooked down with warm spices and tomatoes) and wrapped in a flaky homemade crust. Beef, chicken, and veggie options are cooked in a stone oven instead of a conventional oven for a crispier, more evenly cooked result. The empanadas cost $9.95 each, but for a heartier plate, a side of picadillo soup priced at $7.50 or a $13.95 all-out Cuban sandwich rounds out the meal.
Empanadas with a side of historic scenery
The Spanish Bakery & Café's rustic nature is intertwined in its building. The bakery is located behind the Salcedo House, a reconstructed structure that reflects the First Spanish Period. With stone walls situated in the middle of the historic district, the sense of place is a testament to days gone by. The bakery also sells Cuban bread and sandwiches that can be easily carried away, and cinnamon rolls and cherry turnovers that can provide sweet nourishment while you relax in the bakery's courtyard space.
However, compared to the empanadas, lower ratings of the bakery online indicate that the bread and pastries can be firm or dry for some customers' tastes. "A cinnamon roll with glazed maple topping was what we ordered. It was a decent size but it was very dry," explained a customer on TripAdvisor. Still, the seasoned chicken and beef empanadas continue to draw visitors, and the courtyard remains atmospheric and bustling. One Yelp reviewer, who ordered the empanadas, wrote, "The food was delicious and a perfect portion for what we were wanting." If you can't travel to Florida to try one, you can make your own empanadas at home by using beef jerky for a snack that can be enjoyed while sitting under a tree, even if it isn't centuries old.