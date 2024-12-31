The Best Way To Season Chicken Vs Beef Empanadas
Chicken and beef empanadas might technically fall under the same blanket, but their preparation processes are universes apart. There are plenty of tactics when creating the tastiest version of the famed dish (like how to use this tortilla hack that makes homemade empanadas a breeze). However, proper seasoning is undoubtedly the most important step of all — without it, empanadas fall apart. And the trick to properly seasoning chicken versus beef empanadas is to select spices for the specific meat type.
To brush up on our skills, Tasting Table caught up with Lorena Cantarovici, owner of Maria Empanada. She had some sage words of wisdom, clearly distinguishing between the best spice choices for each of the two fillings. Chicken is naturally milder in taste, really opening the floor for more creative approaches and liberal dashes of flavoring. In contrast, beef has an umami quality and a heartiness that demands a more delicate touch when seasoning. Don't risk accidentally tarring one with the other's brush; boost both proteins to their full potential.
Fresh cumin is ideal for beef empanadas
There's one spice in particular that has beef empanadas written all over it: Cumin. Before tossing in the ground beef, add a generous pinch to your pan while heating the onion and garlic. The earthy taste perfectly complements the umami-heavy meat, and the spice's warmth is great for curating a deeper flavor. "Try using cumin in beef empanadas to get a real homemade taste," Lorena Cantarovici suggests. "Freshly-bought cumin really elevates the flavor, beware of old jars that have been sitting in your cupboard for over a year long as the spice loses its brightness as it gets old." Looking for the best ways to use up expired spices? Count beef empanadas out as this dish requires seasoned meat to be in its most fragrant form.
While cumin can also spruce up mild (read: boring) chicken, it's a no-brainer addition for beef empanadas. Think of it as the difference between a friend and a soulmate. High-quality cumin is something to consider next time you dive into a crispy baked beef and sweet potato empanada recipe.
Chicken empanadas are an invitation for more creativity
Chicken might be a blank canvas, but there are still some pairings that work better than others for this empanada variation. Treat this recipe as an invitation for creative seasoning, but definitely give Lorena Cantarovici's suggestions first refusal. "Chicken is so versatile, and you can really mix it up and make it your own," Cantarovici explains. "Think curry, pesto or chipotle." To guarantee great results, just brush up on when you should be seasoning chicken — the goal is to impart as much flavor as possible. Remember that beef empanadas are much richer tasting, so you'll need to be more proactive with chicken. Generally, experienced chefs add seasoning at least 30 minutes before cooking to maximize taste potential. For instance, marinating the meat overnight to make curried chicken empanadas.
Incorporating a wet element is key when cooking with chicken, whether that's through pesto sauce, tomato paste, or water. Prefer a more delicate texture? "Add a touch of cream to chicken recipes to give a softness to your recipe," Cantarovici says. It's a savvy way to tenderize your filling,which helps to avoid a dreaded dry consistency.