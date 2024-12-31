The Best Way To Season Chicken Vs Beef Empanadas

Chicken and beef empanadas might technically fall under the same blanket, but their preparation processes are universes apart. There are plenty of tactics when creating the tastiest version of the famed dish (like how to use this tortilla hack that makes homemade empanadas a breeze). However, proper seasoning is undoubtedly the most important step of all — without it, empanadas fall apart. And the trick to properly seasoning chicken versus beef empanadas is to select spices for the specific meat type.

Advertisement

To brush up on our skills, Tasting Table caught up with Lorena Cantarovici, owner of Maria Empanada. She had some sage words of wisdom, clearly distinguishing between the best spice choices for each of the two fillings. Chicken is naturally milder in taste, really opening the floor for more creative approaches and liberal dashes of flavoring. In contrast, beef has an umami quality and a heartiness that demands a more delicate touch when seasoning. Don't risk accidentally tarring one with the other's brush; boost both proteins to their full potential.