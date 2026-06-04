Stop Stuffing Cake Pans In Your Cabinets: A Better Way To Stack Awkward Bakeware

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We have all fallen victim to the act of overstuffing a kitchen cabinet. It's natural — the longer you live in a space, the more stuff you accumulate, especially if you're someone who likes to cook. But as all of those expensive pans and various cake tins begin to stack up, it becomes increasingly difficult to try to locate what you need and wriggle it out without causing a metal tsunami.

Stacking cake pans the wrong way not only makes life more difficult in an organizational sense, but it can also cause damage, leading to scratching, chipping, or even cracking, depending on the material. If you're ready to avoid all of this, all you really need to do is get your hands on the right tools, and a corner cabinet organizer should do just the trick. It doesn't even matter if the cabinet isn't in a corner. You just need those nifty, tiered shelves and a space to fit them in.

The shelves on these types of organisers are perfectly shaped for circular and square pans, and they're usually tall enough to allow for more than two to be stored on each shelf if needed. Hanging shelf baskets can work too, and adjustable racks are even better. By separating the pans into smaller groups on each shelf, you'll not only avoid a huge pile, but you'll also be able to see and move them around more easily. You shouldn't be stacking frying pans, either, by the way.