For The Best Egg Salad, Use 3 Reliable Ingredients (It's That Easy)

Egg salad makes a simple, protein-packed snack that can be enjoyed on its own, in a sandwich, scooped into a lettuce cup, and more. If you're a fan of this savory treat, there are only three ingredients you need to prepare a perfect batch. With just eggs, mayonnaise, and mustard, your meal will come together easily and deliciously while avoiding the most common egg salad mistake of adding too many mix-ins.

The beauty of this dish is truly in its simplicity, and these ingredients are the ultimate trio for the right taste and texture for a satisfying salad. Between the creaminess of the mayonnaise and the tangy boldness of the mustard, these two are an ideal pairing to mix up with boiled and chopped eggs. This is especially effective if you've taken care to ensure your eggs are cooked properly so they're dense enough and not too mushy.

It's important that your eggs can stand up to the other ingredients when mixed together, allowing for a variance in consistency and a pleasing mouthfeel. Take a cue from Tasting Table's creamy egg salad recipe and use a Dijon mustard in lieu of typical yellow for an even more complex flavor profile. Though you still need to maintain a light touch with your mix-ins, using a basic combination of three staple ingredients opens up possibilities for other thoughtful ingredient additions and unique serving options.