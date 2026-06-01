For The Best Egg Salad, Use 3 Reliable Ingredients (It's That Easy)
Egg salad makes a simple, protein-packed snack that can be enjoyed on its own, in a sandwich, scooped into a lettuce cup, and more. If you're a fan of this savory treat, there are only three ingredients you need to prepare a perfect batch. With just eggs, mayonnaise, and mustard, your meal will come together easily and deliciously while avoiding the most common egg salad mistake of adding too many mix-ins.
The beauty of this dish is truly in its simplicity, and these ingredients are the ultimate trio for the right taste and texture for a satisfying salad. Between the creaminess of the mayonnaise and the tangy boldness of the mustard, these two are an ideal pairing to mix up with boiled and chopped eggs. This is especially effective if you've taken care to ensure your eggs are cooked properly so they're dense enough and not too mushy.
It's important that your eggs can stand up to the other ingredients when mixed together, allowing for a variance in consistency and a pleasing mouthfeel. Take a cue from Tasting Table's creamy egg salad recipe and use a Dijon mustard in lieu of typical yellow for an even more complex flavor profile. Though you still need to maintain a light touch with your mix-ins, using a basic combination of three staple ingredients opens up possibilities for other thoughtful ingredient additions and unique serving options.
How to use these 3 ingredients for a satisfying egg salad
Putting together an egg salad is simple. Start with your preferred way to cook hard-boiled eggs, allow them to cool, and gently chop them. Mix up your favorite brand of mayonnaise and mustard using a ratio of about 1/4 cup of mayo to 2 teaspoons of mustard. You can, of course, adjust these amounts to suit your taste preferences.
Get creative with different types of mayo and mustard to complement your boiled eggs. Try a spicy brown mustard or a horseradish mustard for a little bit of heat, or go with a classic yellow or dressed-up Dijon. If you want to make your own mayonnaise, a simple mix of eggs, oil, salt, mustard powder, and lemon juice with an immersion blender will do the trick. A pinch of paprika or even Cajun seasoning will also provide a bold upgrade to your egg salad. Add your condiments and spices to the chopped eggs, carefully mixing to fully combine.
One of the biggest benefits of assembling a homemade egg salad is that it can last for around four days in the fridge when stored in an airtight container. Use this three-ingredient salad in your meal prep or keep it on hand for a quick snack. Spread it on a piece of toast for a morning pick-me-up, or use your favorite raw or grilled vegetables as a nutritious complement. You'll find new ways to enjoy your egg salad with every batch.