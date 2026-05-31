Forget Canned Cinnamon Rolls — Grab A Slow Cooker For An Easy, Hands-Off Version

Whether you like them loaded with sweet cream cheese frosting or oozing with a warming spiced filling, cinnamon rolls are always a crowd-pleaser. Store-bought can sometimes fill the void, but if you want that soft, fluffy pull-apart texture, you really need to enjoy them fresh from the oven. Luckily, you can easily whip up a batch of warm, gooey cinnamon rolls in the slow cooker — and you don't even need to get your hands dirty.

You can make slow cooker cinnamon rolls using a range of different doughs. Homemade cinnamon roll dough is always delicious, but canned versions work great too. The real key to simplicity, though, is to use frozen, ready-to-bake dinner rolls, which transform into a soft, decadent pull-apart dessert when slow-cooked with butter and sugar. Brown sugar is key, as is a heaping amount of melted butter. Smaller rolls will work best — grab the 1-oz dough balls typically sold in bags in the freezer section if you want to try it out.

Once you have gathered everything, just dump the rolls into the bottom of a slow cooker and pour about one stick of melted butter on top. Liberally sprinkle the rolls with a few handfuls of brown sugar, cinnamon, and other toppings you like, then mix everything together and set the slow cooker on a warm or low setting. This allows the rolls to proof, creating a pillowy inside.