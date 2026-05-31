Forget Canned Cinnamon Rolls — Grab A Slow Cooker For An Easy, Hands-Off Version
Whether you like them loaded with sweet cream cheese frosting or oozing with a warming spiced filling, cinnamon rolls are always a crowd-pleaser. Store-bought can sometimes fill the void, but if you want that soft, fluffy pull-apart texture, you really need to enjoy them fresh from the oven. Luckily, you can easily whip up a batch of warm, gooey cinnamon rolls in the slow cooker — and you don't even need to get your hands dirty.
You can make slow cooker cinnamon rolls using a range of different doughs. Homemade cinnamon roll dough is always delicious, but canned versions work great too. The real key to simplicity, though, is to use frozen, ready-to-bake dinner rolls, which transform into a soft, decadent pull-apart dessert when slow-cooked with butter and sugar. Brown sugar is key, as is a heaping amount of melted butter. Smaller rolls will work best — grab the 1-oz dough balls typically sold in bags in the freezer section if you want to try it out.
Once you have gathered everything, just dump the rolls into the bottom of a slow cooker and pour about one stick of melted butter on top. Liberally sprinkle the rolls with a few handfuls of brown sugar, cinnamon, and other toppings you like, then mix everything together and set the slow cooker on a warm or low setting. This allows the rolls to proof, creating a pillowy inside.
Slow cooker cinnamon rolls are ready in less than two hours
Once they've doubled in size, press the rolls down slightly and crank up the heat to high. They should be ready in about two hours. You'll know they're done when they're golden brown and a toothpick comes out clean. You can proof the rolls before adding the butter if you prefer, and feel free to experiment with any additions.
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Pecans or walnuts will add some crunch, and a drizzle of salted caramel sauce or butterscotch will amp up the decadence even more. Instant pudding mix is also a delicious add-in, as is nutmeg. If you like your cinnamon rolls really sweet, use as much sugar as you want – there really isn't a limit. The same goes for the cinnamon. Here's the ideal ratio for a balanced cinnamon sugar, if you want a guide.
It's a good idea to grease the inside of your slow cooker (as well as the lid) before starting, though, as things can get pretty sticky. A paper towel under the lid will help stop any moisture from dripping on the rolls. Finally, don't overload the slow cooker. These bad boys will puff up more than you think.