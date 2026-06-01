Forget Pots And Pans — Use One Bowl To Make Spaghetti In The Microwave

Have you ever craved spaghetti but absolutely did not want to break out the pots and pans to cook it? It happens to the best of us. The thing about comfort food is that sometimes you want to eat it more than you want to make it. Luckily, spaghetti is a pretty easy one to tackle, and you can even do it without dirtying a single pot. You just have to use the microwave.

Cooking pasta in the microwave only requires a bowl of water. Use just enough water to completely cover the pasta. The bowl should be deep enough that it's not filled to the brim because it could boil over. Leave the bowl uncovered. Stir every few minutes so the pasta doesn't clump. Depending on the amount of pasta and the power of your microwave, this may take anywhere from 8 to 15 minutes. Test the pasta after the recommended cooking time listed on the package. Add more time if necessary. It will likely need at least a few more minutes, especially if you started with cold water.

When the pasta is cooked, drain the water and then add some homemade sauce or your favorite jarred sauce. Reserve a bit of the pasta water to loosen the sauce and keep it flavorful. Salt and pepper to taste, then heat everything together for a couple of minutes. Garnish with fresh basil when it's done, and you have a restaurant-worthy meal without using a single pot.