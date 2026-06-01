Forget Pots And Pans — Use One Bowl To Make Spaghetti In The Microwave
Have you ever craved spaghetti but absolutely did not want to break out the pots and pans to cook it? It happens to the best of us. The thing about comfort food is that sometimes you want to eat it more than you want to make it. Luckily, spaghetti is a pretty easy one to tackle, and you can even do it without dirtying a single pot. You just have to use the microwave.
Cooking pasta in the microwave only requires a bowl of water. Use just enough water to completely cover the pasta. The bowl should be deep enough that it's not filled to the brim because it could boil over. Leave the bowl uncovered. Stir every few minutes so the pasta doesn't clump. Depending on the amount of pasta and the power of your microwave, this may take anywhere from 8 to 15 minutes. Test the pasta after the recommended cooking time listed on the package. Add more time if necessary. It will likely need at least a few more minutes, especially if you started with cold water.
When the pasta is cooked, drain the water and then add some homemade sauce or your favorite jarred sauce. Reserve a bit of the pasta water to loosen the sauce and keep it flavorful. Salt and pepper to taste, then heat everything together for a couple of minutes. Garnish with fresh basil when it's done, and you have a restaurant-worthy meal without using a single pot.
How to take microwaved spaghetti to the next level
Cooking the pasta is straightforward and shouldn't take too long to master. But since all microwaves are different, it may take some trial and error to get the timing and water level right. If most of the water boils off, the pasta may not cook all the way through. If that happens, you just need to add more water or save yourself some time by boiling the water in a kettle first.
Fresh minced onion and garlic can be added to the pasta water during the last few minutes so it cooks in the boiling water and infuses the pasta with flavor. You'll get a stronger, fresher, and richer flavor than you would from just using garlic and onion powder alone. The same is true of any herbs you want to use, like oregano. Just add them for the last few minutes of cooking as the water boils just like you would in a tried-and-true, one-pot spaghetti recipe.
Diced cherry tomatoes, red chili flakes, or diced sweet bell pepper could also be added to the water as the pasta cooks. Later, when you add the sauce, grate cheese over the top and heat it for another minute or two so it melts thoroughly. The end result will be a flavorful cheesy sauce with well-cooked pasta made entirely in the microwave.