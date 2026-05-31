The Best Ice Cream Sundae In Kentucky Is An Ode To Bourbon

Made from scratch in Lexington, Craft & Boom uses ingredients from local farms and producers, like strawberries from VanMeter Family Farm in Clarkson, Kentucky. The ice cream business grew out of a family-run Thai restaurant almost fifteen years ago when the owners purchased a small ice cream maker to add a dessert option to the menu. Crank & Boom's signature sundae menu also has non-boozy options like a salted caramel brownie sundae, a strawberry butter cake sundae, and a dirt cup sundae, all made with the brand's popular ice cream flavors.

Other unique ice cream flavors found at Crank & Boom include blueberry lime cheesecake, Kentucky blackberry & buttermilk, and coffee stout, along with classics like gooey butter cake, cookie dough, and salted caramel. There are even a couple of vegan and non-dairy options as well, and the stores offer small-batch flavors every month that are available for pre-order.

For customers really looking to lean into the spiked aspect that Crank & Boom offers, there are ice cream cocktails that feature ice cream, various alcohols and liquors, and sundae-like toppings like torched marshmallows. Additionally, the menu features boozy floats like a bourbon & root beer float or a barefoot bubbly, which pours sparkling wine over strawberry balsamic sorbet. All of the floats can also be made without any alcohol. If you're not feeling quite up to a whole sundae or a boozy root beer float, Crank & Boom offers a spiked scoop on its menu, which is one scoop of ice cream and one shot of alcohol.