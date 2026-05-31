The Staple Pantry Seasoning That Turns Pickles Into The Ultimate BBQ Side Dish
What's a good barbecue without a selection of succulent side dishes to accompany your favorite grilled meats? Pickles are rather popular in their own right, often taking place as the star of snacktime and more. Pairing pickles on the side of a barbecue feast is simple and effective, but they can take on an entirely new dimension with the addition of one basic pantry staple. The next time you're brining your own batch of pickles or picking up a pack of your preferred store-bought brand, consider adding taco seasoning into the mix.
Knowing what is actually in taco seasoning makes this ingredient addition a no-brainer. The blend of savory spices typically includes paprika, chili powder, salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, cumin, oregano, and in some versions, cayenne pepper and red pepper flakes. Spicy, smoky, and filled with great taste, this is the perfect pairing to elevate a jar of tangy pickles to barbecue side dish perfection.
Whether you use a store-bought packet or dig into your pantry to prepare your own homemade taco seasoning, this is an excellent way to boost the flavor of pickles. Simply open the pickle jar, add in one packet of the seasoning, seal the jar, shake it up, and leave it in the refrigerator for no less than 24 hours. You can also pour out some of the brine to make room if needed. Taco seasoned pickles will quickly become the hit of your next barbecue.
Tips for serving taco seasoned pickles
While pickles are a classic barbecue side dish, this taco-filled version significantly amps up the flavor. Set out a batch of seasoned pickle spears for your guests to add to their plate alongside meats that are fresh from the grill. Alternatively, you can give these pickles a prime spot on the grill with the addition of another protein-packed favorite.
Take your taco pickles to the next level by wrapping them in bacon and grilling them alongside other barbecue offerings. Between the smokiness of the bacon, complementary flavors from the taco seasoning, and the zingy vinegar of your pickles, this can effectively transform your side dish into an entree in itself. For those who don't eat meat, you can even swap in plant-based bacon to wrap around your taco pickles and prepare these either on a separate grill or a section of the grill that hasn't been cross-contaminated with animal proteins, serving them up in a bun in lieu of beef or pork hot dogs.
Get even more creative with these pickles by pairing them with other barbecue staples. For example, chop up the pickles into a unique and delicious relish that you can spread on hot dogs or hamburgers. If you use pickle chips instead of spears, these would also make a wonderful topping for your hamburgers, whether they're beef, chicken, turkey, or plant-based. This basic blend of pantry spices and pickles will bring even more fun to your next barbecue.