The Staple Pantry Seasoning That Turns Pickles Into The Ultimate BBQ Side Dish

What's a good barbecue without a selection of succulent side dishes to accompany your favorite grilled meats? Pickles are rather popular in their own right, often taking place as the star of snacktime and more. Pairing pickles on the side of a barbecue feast is simple and effective, but they can take on an entirely new dimension with the addition of one basic pantry staple. The next time you're brining your own batch of pickles or picking up a pack of your preferred store-bought brand, consider adding taco seasoning into the mix.

Knowing what is actually in taco seasoning makes this ingredient addition a no-brainer. The blend of savory spices typically includes paprika, chili powder, salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, cumin, oregano, and in some versions, cayenne pepper and red pepper flakes. Spicy, smoky, and filled with great taste, this is the perfect pairing to elevate a jar of tangy pickles to barbecue side dish perfection.

Whether you use a store-bought packet or dig into your pantry to prepare your own homemade taco seasoning, this is an excellent way to boost the flavor of pickles. Simply open the pickle jar, add in one packet of the seasoning, seal the jar, shake it up, and leave it in the refrigerator for no less than 24 hours. You can also pour out some of the brine to make room if needed. Taco seasoned pickles will quickly become the hit of your next barbecue.