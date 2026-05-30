Don't Dump It — Here's How Boiled Egg Water Can Help Your Garden

One of the best things about having a garden is the way in which it recalibrates us to the resources and realities of the natural world. For example, water is a renewable resource, but liquid water isn't infinite. Or infinitely accessible. If that fact matters to you, then there's a chance you've looked at boiled egg water once or twice and thought, what can I do instead of dumping it down the drain? Reader, get this. You can pour that pot of water into your garden. It may even add trace minerals.

Most gardeners, especially those who dabble in making their own compost, know that eggshells can be pretty useful as an amendment to soil, because they are rich in calcium. (Anecdotally, some say crushed egg shells are a good garden slug repellent.) Calcium content is the same reason why boiled egg water can be a good thing to irrigate with periodically. Although the amount of calcium or nutrients is considered to be low by some and negligible by others, your plants will still enjoy that water more than the municipal system, where it will go by getting dumped down the drain.