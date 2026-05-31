For The Tastiest Egg Salad, Sprinkle On This Powerhouse Seasoning Blend

Egg salad is a classic recipe that has stood the test of time. Only a handful of sandwiches can remain popular for over a century, but there's evidence of egg salad dating back to the late 1800s. The exact history of egg salad is a little hazy, but that comes with the territory when dishes are so simple to prepare. Mixing eggs with mayonnaise is something you can imagine many people doing before the recipe was ever published anywhere. Nevertheless, it is widely popular, and there are plenty of ways you can dress it up beyond simply using mayo, eggs, salt, and pepper. One version worth trying involves adding some everything bagel seasoning.

Everything bagel seasoning typically includes poppy seeds, sesame seeds, dried onion, garlic, and salt. There are plenty of ways to use everything bagel seasoning, and egg salad is a perfect pairing. Once you have your eggs and mayonnaise in a bowl, add a few shakes of everything bagel seasoning and mix thoroughly. Make sure you adjust the salt you add to account for any salt in your seasoning mix. Start with a little and do a taste test, then add more if you feel it needs it.

The onion, garlic, and sesame flavors add a savory depth to the egg and mayonnaise. Egg salad can sometimes come across as texturally boring, especially if it's served on soft bread. Everything bagel seasoning brings a crunchy contrast to the dish without overpowering the egg salad or making it feel like something too different.