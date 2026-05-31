For The Tastiest Egg Salad, Sprinkle On This Powerhouse Seasoning Blend
Egg salad is a classic recipe that has stood the test of time. Only a handful of sandwiches can remain popular for over a century, but there's evidence of egg salad dating back to the late 1800s. The exact history of egg salad is a little hazy, but that comes with the territory when dishes are so simple to prepare. Mixing eggs with mayonnaise is something you can imagine many people doing before the recipe was ever published anywhere. Nevertheless, it is widely popular, and there are plenty of ways you can dress it up beyond simply using mayo, eggs, salt, and pepper. One version worth trying involves adding some everything bagel seasoning.
Everything bagel seasoning typically includes poppy seeds, sesame seeds, dried onion, garlic, and salt. There are plenty of ways to use everything bagel seasoning, and egg salad is a perfect pairing. Once you have your eggs and mayonnaise in a bowl, add a few shakes of everything bagel seasoning and mix thoroughly. Make sure you adjust the salt you add to account for any salt in your seasoning mix. Start with a little and do a taste test, then add more if you feel it needs it.
The onion, garlic, and sesame flavors add a savory depth to the egg and mayonnaise. Egg salad can sometimes come across as texturally boring, especially if it's served on soft bread. Everything bagel seasoning brings a crunchy contrast to the dish without overpowering the egg salad or making it feel like something too different.
This egg salad is everything (bagel)
Most stores offer pre-made everything bagel seasoning blends. We also have a simple recipe for making your own everything bagel seasoning. It takes a little more time, but when you make it yourself, you have greater control over what goes into it. That way, if you prefer more onion or more sesame seeds, you can make those adjustments. There's also no reason to let the standard recipe limit what you include. Add red pepper flakes to make a spicy version. Caraway seeds add an earthy, anise flavor that would work well with egg salad on rye bread. Nigella seeds bring an oniony, peppery flavor that would complement the other seasonings and would also work.
Making your egg salad ahead of time and putting it in the fridge to sit for a few hours or overnight is an easy hack for more flavors. This is especially effective for infusing a deeper onion and garlic taste. The moisture from the eggs and mayo will rehydrate some of the ingredients and dissolve the salt. The result is a much more concentrated flavor when you make a sandwich with it the next day. The trade-off is that you will lose some of that crunchy texture. If you want to experience both, then serve your egg salad the next day, but top it with a sprinkle or two of fresh everything bagel seasoning so you still get the crunch. Try it with our creamy egg salad recipe and see what you think.