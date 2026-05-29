Not Every H-E-B Private-Label Item Is A Hit — Customers Say This Kitchen Staple Misses The Mark

The star Texas-based supermarket H-E-B is known as America's superior grocery store chain for good reason. Customers cite convenient locations, ease of navigation, and accessible store hours among several other benefits as evidence of this. Yet despite a beloved array of H-E-B exclusive private-label brands, there is at least one product line that shoppers complain about that is not up to par. The item in question? The H-E-B "Texas Tough" Double Zipper storage bags.

"I love H-E-B, but what could they improve on?" one Reddit user asked. "For me, it's Texas Tough storage items. Ziploc bags are very thin and often come apart at the top seam. The cling wrap packaging falls apart." It would seem that the Texas Tough zipper bags (and some of the chain's other storage items) are not among the many must-buy items at H-E-B. Others chimed in to share similar frustrations with this H-E-B offering, adding that both the Texas Tough plastic food storage bags and trash bags are unreliable, break easily, and can even be difficult to both open and seal.

Summing up the general sentiment, another user noted, "I too have noticed the decline in quality afflicting Texas Tough plastic products. They need to either change the name or figure it out because Texas Tough they are not!" Some shoppers even claim paying for a name brand such as Ziploc is a more worthwhile investment as H-E-B's version is too wayward.