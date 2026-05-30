The Common BBQ Dry Rub Mistake That Actually Makes Perfect Sense

You want to pack your barbecue with as much flavor as possible, and when you don't have time for a marinade, a dry rub is the way to go. There are plenty of dry rub recipes you can try with pork, beef, and chicken that help build a flavorful crust and a delicious bite. The name is oddly confusing, though, especially if you are new to dry rubs and how to use them. It seems obvious to assume you're supposed to rub dry spices into the meat before cooking, but that's not how it works. Despite the name, you shouldn't be rubbing your dry rub.

The problem with rubbing in a dry rub is that it mixes with the meat's moisture and starts to clump. The point of any rub is to add flavor and create a crust, but there can be too much of a good thing. Depending on the cut of meat, there could be ridges, pockets, or folds that trap excess seasoning as you work it into the surface, and a substantial amount could get stuck in place.

If your rub has a lot of salt, sugar, or even spicy ingredients, you don't really want to bite into a chunk of that. Not only will it throw off the flavor balance, but it could ruin the texture as well. Sugar and other spices could form a thick, unpleasant paste, and some herbs could dry out, making hard chunks. Literally rubbing a dry rub into meat is another BBQ myth you can stop believing.