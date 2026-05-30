Don't Stick Cans Of Coke In The Freezer — There's A Faster Method To Chill Your Drink

A lukewarm Coke is just as disappointing as a perfectly chilled one is refreshing and crisp. To avoid settling for a sad soda, you might think to stick it in the freezer for rapid chilling, but instead, you should put it in a bowl full of water, ice, and salt. This combo can put a frosty Coca-Cola in your hand in as little as two to five minutes.

To try this cooling hack, grab a bowl or container large enough to fit however many Cokes you want to chill. Fill the vessel with ice cubes and cold water. Mix in a handful of fine salt and stick in the sodas, then stir the drinks around in the water to agitate the mixture. They should get chilly in no time.

This phenomenon results from a scientific process known as "supercooling," which pushes water below its freezing point of 32 degrees Fahrenheit. While this trick can chill a bottle of wine fast (as well as juice, water, and so on), it's even wiser to use for Coke and other sodas, since letting pop sit in the freezer too long can lead to accidental freezing. If you freeze carbonated drinks, they can explode, creating a mess or even injuring you. The liquid expands in the form of ice, and dissolved carbon dioxide is released as gas, increasing pressure inside the can or bottle until it breaks open. The ice water method is much quicker and safer — just make sure to remove the soda from the bath as soon as it's cold.