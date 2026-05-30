This Italian Egg Yolk Coffee Isn't As Strange As It Sounds (The Creamy Texture Will Convince You)

Mixing eggs and coffee may sound like some recipe for gym-goers looking to meet their macro goals, but the combination is a tradition beloved in many Italian homes. "No one would believe me when I told them that my mother beat an egg in her coffee every morning. She used an electric mixer with one spindle," wrote one user on YouTube. The drink has been linked to a zabaglione, a boozy Italian custard made with sweet wine, sugar, and egg yolks. Replacing the wine with espresso results in a beverage that is suitable for the breakfast table.

Referred to as espresso zabaglione, these coffee and egg drinks combine egg yolks, sugar, and hot espresso to make a velvety, dessert-like beverage that can be described as liquid tiramisu. But this recipe isn't just an Italian tradition; egg and coffee is a popular combination found around the globe. "I'm Venetian and my dad used to have beaten egg with sugar for breakfast! It's called uovo sbattuto," wrote another user on the same YouTube video. "Mine too! But we're Mexican," added another. Other viewers noted the drink is also enjoyed in Poland, Norway, Germany, and is similar to egg coffee recipes made in Vietnam. In Italian, the drink is called l'uovo sbattuto con caffè. However you name it, one sip of the creamy drink may have you looking to add frothed eggs into your morning beverages with more regularity.