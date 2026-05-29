Family Size Vs Party Size Potato Chips: What's The Difference And What's The Better Deal?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sometimes you find yourself questioning just how much you actually need when feeding chips and dip to a crowd. Between super-sized offerings, including family and party bags of potato chips, this is the ultimate conundrum. And, what's more, what to do with the dreaded leftovers to keep them from going stale? If you're debating between family and party sizes of potato chips, you should know that the former averages between nine and 10.5 ounces while the latter is around 13 to 16 ounces per bag.

It's also worth noting that sizing terms can be inconsistent among different popular chip brands, where in some instances, the family size is actually larger than the party size. The prices can also vary depending on where you're shopping. This is so even between different flavors of Lay's potato chips. Take Lay's Wavy and Lay's Limón potato chips, for example.

At Walmart, a 10-ounce family-size bag of Lay's Wavy retails for around $17.99 or $1.80 per ounce. Meanwhile, a 13-ounce party-size bag of Lay's Wavy is priced around $12.97 or less than a dollar per ounce. In contrast, Lay's also offers a 12.5-ounce party size of its Limón flavor for $4.77 or 38.2 cents per ounce and a 15-ounce family-size bag of the same flavor for $14.99 or less than a dollar an ounce.