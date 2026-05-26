Pepsi's Zero-Sugar Ice Cream-Flavored Sodas Have No Business Being This Good

If you're going to introduce a new range of ice cream-inspired soft drinks in the U.K., doing so just before the hottest ever day in May would be pretty good timing. That bit of luck, along with carefully curated flavors, is what Pepsi hopes will kickstart its ice cream-inspired zero-sugar flavor range, which includes Cherry & Vanilla, Raspberry Ripple, and Salted Caramel. The new flavor drop comes after its successful release of other flavors, which include Strawberries 'N' Cream and Cream Soda.

The big question is whether or not these curious creations actually work in practice. Will they just be a gimmick, or is there potential here for them to become a part of the core lineup? That's exactly what I'm going to find out. I've managed to grab each of these sodas and will be reviewing them based on their flavor. By the end, you'll know if it's worth grabbing any of these options or if your money is better spent on a safer choice of cola.