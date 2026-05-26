Pepsi's Zero-Sugar Ice Cream-Flavored Sodas Have No Business Being This Good
If you're going to introduce a new range of ice cream-inspired soft drinks in the U.K., doing so just before the hottest ever day in May would be pretty good timing. That bit of luck, along with carefully curated flavors, is what Pepsi hopes will kickstart its ice cream-inspired zero-sugar flavor range, which includes Cherry & Vanilla, Raspberry Ripple, and Salted Caramel. The new flavor drop comes after its successful release of other flavors, which include Strawberries 'N' Cream and Cream Soda.
The big question is whether or not these curious creations actually work in practice. Will they just be a gimmick, or is there potential here for them to become a part of the core lineup? That's exactly what I'm going to find out. I've managed to grab each of these sodas and will be reviewing them based on their flavor. By the end, you'll know if it's worth grabbing any of these options or if your money is better spent on a safer choice of cola.
Methodology
For this review, I purchased all of these options myself. Each drink was served chilled, and as I sipped, I focused on a few key areas, including the overall flavor, sweetness, and balance. I also noted any aftertaste and how their profiles reflected their overall drinkability.
I'm a fan of many of the cola brands, and it feels as though I've sampled countless creations over the years. So while I do enjoy the cola base, I am hoping that these new flavors will be seen as positive additions to it. While I based my observations on personal experience, I also considered whether these sodas would suit other palates, even if they didn't suit mine.
Taste test: Cherry & Vanilla
When you first bring this drink up to your nose, you may just assume it's pure cherry. Yet behind that, I found its aroma was flooded with vanilla notes. It's a similar story once you start drinking it. The cherry gives a big burst of sweetness to your taste buds, but it's not overwhelming. The vanilla comes in nicely, but its most noticeable feature is its mouthfeel. It has a much creamier quality than regular Pepsi, and it's genuinely similar to what you get with melted ice cream or a milkshake.
It shows that these flavors aren't just inspired by ice cream — they also look to replicate it. In that respect, I think it's impressive and a very different angle from the Cherry Vanilla prebiotic drink that was released in 2025. The flavors are well balanced and both intertwine well with the familiar Pepsi taste. I did enjoy it, but I did find it becoming a little sickly by the end of the 330-milliliter can.
Taste test: Raspberry Ripple
Such bold flavors are always likely to split opinion, but from what I've seen, the Raspberry Ripple is the variety that seems to be getting the most love. I took too big a sniff of this one, as its aroma gives off very sharp candied raspberry notes. I instantly assumed it would have a sky-high level of sweetness, and it proved to be true. Yet, that sweetness doesn't feel overwhelming. It has a similar mouthfeel to the Cherry & Vanilla, and the creaminess allows it to truly taste like Raspberry Ripple ice cream. I didn't get the same sickly quality as I did with the Cherry & Vanilla can; the Raspberry Ripple's flavors were fresh on my taste buds.
The company made a Raspberry Pepsi Max flavor in the past, and many fans were frustrated when it was discontinued. This is likely to be a welcome return. Of all three, I'd say this is the one where the headline flavor is most dominant. I'm not a huge fan of raspberry-flavored drinks in general, but I still enjoyed it. If you enjoy raspberry, you'll probably love it.
Taste test: Salted Caramel
When I told my partner about these flavors, she looked disgusted when I mentioned Salted Caramel. When I asked a store clerk where I could find said drink, she did the same. To be fair, it sounds like an odd combination, but I was intrigued. I love salted caramel sauce, so I wanted this to work. And I have to say, it does. The smell was a little muted at first, but it blossoms into a warm caramel aroma that signals what you will experience on the palate.
The tasting experience was a little quirky. I was immediately hit with light caramel, and that taste disappeared quickly as it fizzled out on my tongue. Except, it comes back. I was left with a lovely, much deeper, soft caramel aftertaste. The mouthfeel is a little creamy, but not as much as the other two. The overall balance was impressive, as caramel can quickly become overwhelming if it's done wrong. That doesn't happen here. If you're a caramel lover, it's hard to see how you'd be disappointed. Since I am in the caramel fan camp, I would happily buy this zero-sugar soda again.
Final thoughts
I was impressed by these flavors, which all had different qualities. The Cherry & Vanilla felt the most indulgent and the most like ice cream. It provided an enjoyable tasting experience, though the flavors faded by the end of the can. The Raspberry Ripple was bright and loud. Its sweetness could be too much for some, but if you can handle it, it's a lovely drink. If I were to take a bet on which one could stand the test of time, it would be the raspberry one.
The Salted Caramel is the one that tasted the least like ice cream, but was the one that surprised me the most. As a big fan of the flavor in general, it was my favorite, even though it might be an acquired taste for other drinkers. It'll be interesting to see if it can stick around.
In the ever-competitive cola market, soda brands have come up with many questionable creations. These three flavors all hit the mark. The flavors are balanced, and they don't feel gimmicky. As someone who generally sticks to boring, standard, zero-sugar cola, I wasn't sure I'd like any of them. In the end, I liked all of them.
Price and availability
The recommended retail prices for these drinks are £1 for a can, £2.39 for a 500-milliliter bottle, and £7.55 for an 8-can multipack. It may have been an introductory offer, but I got them cheaper. The bottles were £1.95, and I utilized a Clubcard offer to get the multipack for £3.50, compared to the regular price of £4.75. Those prices are in line with offerings from other major cola brands.
Availability is the bigger issue for Pepsi fans at the moment. These flavors are currently Tesco exclusives, and the nationwide rollout for the Cherry & Vanilla and Raspberry Ripple flavors is expected on July 14. It seems, for now, that the Salted Caramel will remain at only at Tesco. My store didn't have multipacks of Salted Caramel or Cherry & Vanilla bottles. That was most likely a stock issue at that one store, but it's worth bearing in mind that there's no guarantee that every option will be in stock.