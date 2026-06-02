Where To Find The Absolute Best BBQ In Las Vegas, According To A Local Chef

There are dozens of regional barbecue styles in the U.S., each reflecting the culture of the area. Texas-style barbecue is low-and-slow brisket over mesquite wood. The Carolinas like their ribs tangy, slathering on a mustardy sauce. Pork dominates Memphis Q, with pulled pork sandwiches blanketing the city's menus.

Las Vegas is different, home to a variety of cultures and cuisines, with the diversity of locals and tourists keeping the city's heart beating. It's a food lover's dream. However, with that, the city has no single defining barbecue style. Instead, it offers an eclectic range of regional and international flavors, available just off the gaming floor at high-end casinos, drive-through strip malls, or hole-in-the-wall dives.

To find out where to get the best barbecue in Las Vegas, we asked executive chef Harold Norris, a Las Vegas resident since 2006 and a lover of all barbecue. Chef Norris oversees culinary operations at Reflection Bay Golf Club in Lake Las Vegas, including the COVE Restaurant and Bayside Grill. Before that, Norris was an Executive Chef with V&E Restaurant Group at the Café Americano restaurants in Caesar's Palace and the Paris Hotel. But as far as barbecue in Vegas goes, Norris has two firm favorites: Master Kim's Korean BBQ, and Boss Daddy's. His go-to method when ordering is to get a selection of foods. He says, "I tend to always get a platter that gives me a chance to try a little of everything." And talking about how he picks his favorite places, he says, "When I think of the best BBQ it's the atmosphere and time and care put into the dishes. It shows me they really care about the process and the craft of BBQ."