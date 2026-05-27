13 Regional Seafood Dishes Everyone Should Try At Least Once

American seafood dishes are as diverse as American cuisine itself, from the Japanese influences on the West Coast and Creole and Cajun cuisine of Louisiana to the history of shellfish in New England. Our relationship to seafood has changed significantly over the years, with the constant shifts in the fishing industry and the climate. In the 17th and 18th centuries, for example, lobster was so plentiful that indentured servants began to stipulate in their contracts that they would only eat it three days per week. This fact would no doubt astound modern-day consumers who might spend as much as $75 for a single lobster.

It would be impossible to make an exhaustive list of American seafood classics, but there are some that stand out as unmissable. Who could go on a trip to New England without ordering an appetizer of clams casino? And if you happen to be in the Bay Area, you wouldn't want to miss out on some local cioppino. From hidden gems like Frogmore stew to cultural icons like the California roll, here are 13 seafood dishes from around the country that you can't miss.