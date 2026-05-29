The Brand Behind Walmart's Great Value Peanut Butter

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Generally speaking, customers shop at Walmart because of the store's low prices, like those offered by its in-house line of products sold under the Great Value brand (which is distinct from Walmart's bettergoods line). This is likely why the conglomerate made clear that its plans to revamp the Great Value logo in April 2026 were mainly aesthetic — not an indication of a forthcoming cost increase. It's not merely the savings offered by Walmart's generic line of products that makes them appealing, though, as there are numerous popular brands behind Great Value products. But if you're wondering which famous brand is responsible for Walmart's peanut butter, well ... join the club.

While some of the companies responsible for making Great Value products are well known, others remain a bit more mysterious. Interestingly enough, the brand masquerading behind Great Value peanut butter was no mystery for some years, as it was believed ConAgra — the company previously responsible for Peter Pan peanut butter — was the manufacturer for Walmart. In 2007, for instance, both Peter Pan and Great Value peanut butter were recalled for a Salmonella contamination originating from a ConAgra facility in Georgia.

If you're wondering why we can't simply say ConAgra is the brand responsible for producing Great Value peanut butter, it's because Post Holdings acquired the Peter Pan brand from ConAgra in 2021. Consequently, there's a decent chance Post Holdings also became the manufacturer for Great Value peanut butter in the process.