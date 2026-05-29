When Concorde Launched In The '70s, Passengers Ate Better Than The President

Fifty years ago, air travel was a vastly different experience than it is today — even more so if you were flying on the now-iconic Concorde jet. A partnership between British Airways and Air France, the supersonic Concorde flew at twice the speed of sound, cutting the travel time between New York and Paris or London down to just under 3 hours. The Concorde wasn't just fast, it was luxurious too, and came with the price tag to match: a round trip was $12,000 — about $70,000 today.

On par with its luxurious atmosphere were its culinary offerings that put today's snacks to shame. The Anglo-French collab wanted to give passengers a dining experience on par with its sky-high flight level (twice the altitude of normal commercial flights). They recruited Michelin-starred chefs like Paul Bocuse, the father of nouvelle French cuisine, pastry chef Gaston Lenôtre, and in later years, Michel Roux (known for revolutionizing the culinary landscape in the UK with his brother Albert).

On the Concorde, mealtime would start with Scottish smoked salmon, crème fraîche, and caviar canapés followed by main courses like veal medallions, fillet steak, lamb, lobster tail, or guinea fowl. The dessert course was equally impressive: Strawberries and cream, a created just for in-flight diners called gâteau Concorde, or French cheeses. Drinks included Dom Perignon Champagne, red and white wines curated from the Concorde cellar (seriously), liqueurs, and after-dinner port. When it comes to airlines with the absolute best quality foods, Concorde was the stuff of legend.