A Pitcher Of Lemonade Tastes Better When You Add A Splash Of This Juice

Fresh-squeezed lemonade is pucker-perfect on its own, but it's always fun to explore interesting ways of twisting up this quintessential summertime drink. The possibilities are endless, especially when using simple, readily available fruit juices to make the magic. Fruit juices not only send the tastebuds whirling but they also slip some subtle vitamins and antioxidants into your glass.

From tropical to sweet, tart, and earthy, fruit juices can transform traditional lemonade and push the envelope in new directions depending on the one you pick. One option is pineapple juice, which is one of the easiest ways to nudge lemonade into tropical territory without losing the drink's bright, puckery edge. Lemons already bring sharp acidity, while pineapple juice adds a rounder sweetness and a little sunny tang of its own. Depending on the brand and version of pineapple juice, it can also infuse your pitcher of lemonade with lots of vitamin C, calcium, and the highly beneficial beta carotene antioxidant.

To spread your exploratory wings on this one, start with a simple classic lemonade recipe, stir in some pineapple juice and ice, then finish with mint, basil, or a splash of sparkling water. This concoction also works well as a cocktail mixer: add rum for a simple lemonade-meets-piñ­a-colada scenario; tequila for a brighter patio-party drink; or vodka to keep things fruit-focused. For a non-alcoholic frozen upgrade, blend pineapple lemonade with ice and a few chunks of frozen mango.