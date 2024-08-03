Give Homemade Lemonade A Rich Upgrade With Brown Sugar

Lemonade: A beverage as old as time. Or, as old as lemons. It's such a classic that we rarely feel the need to shake up our favorite recipe (unless it's for a lemony cocktail). The quintessential lemonade recipe calls for just three ingredients: water, sugar, and lemons. While playing around with proportions is a matter of personal preference, the drink itself is so easy to make that you might think it can't be improved. Think again!

Enter brown sugar. Brown sugar, with its molasses content, offers a richer, deeper sweetness than regular white sugar. This not only alters the flavor but adds a hint of complexity that white sugar can't match. The result is a lemonade that's not just sweet and tart but with complex warm, caramel-like flavors.

As for nutritional differences between white sugar and brown sugar, the discrepancy is minimal. Brown sugar may contain slightly more minerals than white sugar since brown sugar is just white sugar with added molasses, but otherwise, they're essentially the same. The same goes for light brown sugar versus dark brown sugar. The difference between the two is that dark brown sugar has a higher molasses content. Molasses lends a slightly smoky flavor to the dishes it's used in.

For lemonade, we'd suggest sticking with light brown sugar to avoid too deep a caramel-like flavor. Or, if you are interested in having a super-sweet lemonade, you could try brown sugar's caramel-forward cousin, turbinado.