Give Homemade Lemonade A Rich Upgrade With Brown Sugar
Lemonade: A beverage as old as time. Or, as old as lemons. It's such a classic that we rarely feel the need to shake up our favorite recipe (unless it's for a lemony cocktail). The quintessential lemonade recipe calls for just three ingredients: water, sugar, and lemons. While playing around with proportions is a matter of personal preference, the drink itself is so easy to make that you might think it can't be improved. Think again!
Enter brown sugar. Brown sugar, with its molasses content, offers a richer, deeper sweetness than regular white sugar. This not only alters the flavor but adds a hint of complexity that white sugar can't match. The result is a lemonade that's not just sweet and tart but with complex warm, caramel-like flavors.
As for nutritional differences between white sugar and brown sugar, the discrepancy is minimal. Brown sugar may contain slightly more minerals than white sugar since brown sugar is just white sugar with added molasses, but otherwise, they're essentially the same. The same goes for light brown sugar versus dark brown sugar. The difference between the two is that dark brown sugar has a higher molasses content. Molasses lends a slightly smoky flavor to the dishes it's used in.
For lemonade, we'd suggest sticking with light brown sugar to avoid too deep a caramel-like flavor. Or, if you are interested in having a super-sweet lemonade, you could try brown sugar's caramel-forward cousin, turbinado.
Make a brown sugar simple syrup for homemade lemonade
Swapping white sugar for brown sugar in lemonade will tweak the drink's flavor profile, but it may also impact the texture slightly. To make brown sugar lemonade, your best bet is to create a simple syrup, since the coarse granules of sugar may not fully dissolve in your lemon water. You can do this by heating equal parts sugar and water on the stove, stirring frequently. Since brown sugar has a higher molasses content, the syrup itself will be a bit thicker and more caramel-like than white sugar simple syrup.
When measuring brown sugar for this lemonade, we'd suggest a one-to-one ratio of water, brown sugar, and lemon juice to start. To get 1 cup of lemon juice, you'll need between 4 and 6 lemons. After combining, you can add more water to reduce the sweetness and tartness as needed. The golden hue of brown sugar will give your lemonade a lovely amber tint, making it as visually appealing as it is tasty on a hot summer day. Don't forget a fun straw and a slice of lemon for garnish!