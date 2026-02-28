For Sweeter Lemonade, Add A Splash Of This Unexpected Juice

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Who doesn't love the playful pink hue and tarty-tingly sweetness of ice-cold pink lemonade? Even those eschewing artificially sweet drinks with questionable colors have to admit there's something light, airy, and youthfully delightful about ordering this version of lemonade — or better yet, making it yourself at home. As it happens, we have a method to share, one that naturally creates sweeter lemonade and brilliant pink hues using just a splash of juice.

Don't worry, you won't be trudging the aisles of expensive specialty stores to find this juice, as it's the relatively common beet juice, routinely stocked in natural-food aisles of mainstream supermarkets or on Amazon, where you'll often find organic, not-from-concentrate versions. Beet juice gives ordinary lemonade a naturally rosy hue while also bolstering subtle sweetness, all without complicating the nostalgic tang of classic lemonade. Lemons still lead the flavor profile, as it only takes a tiny amount to achieve dramatic results.

Fortunately, Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye created a naturally pink lemonade recipe that helps you achieve the perfect balance of lemonade and beet juice, sharing the process for folding it into homemade lemonade. As she explains, "The addition of the beetroot to give the drink its hue is a little different. It's a great natural way to get a beautiful vibrant pink color without adding a different flavor to the drink or using an artificial means of color."