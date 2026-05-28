Attention Hamburger Helper Fans: Adding These 3 Cheeses Can Be A Complete Game Changer

When you are looking to bring a meal together in a pinch, Hamburger Helper can go a long way. With dry pasta and seasoning mix in the box, it creates a solid foundation for a hearty casserole. If you find Hamburger Helper a little boring as is, or if you're looking for a way to elevate it, try adding cream cheese, cottage cheese, and mozzarella. Together, these three cheeses can transform Hamburger Helper into a super cheesy indulgence.

Crazy Busy Mama on TikTok demonstrated a quick and easy way to make this meal come together. It doesn't matter what flavor of Hamburger Helper you have, either. You can make it creamier and more filling by following the box directions and adding half a container of cream cheese once it reaches a boil. After the pasta has cooked, stir in a few spoonfuls of cottage cheese. Top it with grated mozzarella or even sliced mozzarella and let it melt in before serving. The cream cheese and cottage cheese make the sauce especially creamy and rich while the mozzarella on top gives you that gooey cheese pull and chewy texture.

Customizing Hamburger Helper is about as old as Hamburger Helper itself, which was introduced in 1971. The whole purpose of the product is to let home cooks add their own ingredients, and it comes in multiple flavors, which we ranked, to make that as easy as possible. It's a natural step for most home cooks to go beyond what the recipe recommends. Hamburger Helper embraced this too, and the product website showcases recipes that offer variations with alternative meats and veggies.