Attention Hamburger Helper Fans: Adding These 3 Cheeses Can Be A Complete Game Changer
When you are looking to bring a meal together in a pinch, Hamburger Helper can go a long way. With dry pasta and seasoning mix in the box, it creates a solid foundation for a hearty casserole. If you find Hamburger Helper a little boring as is, or if you're looking for a way to elevate it, try adding cream cheese, cottage cheese, and mozzarella. Together, these three cheeses can transform Hamburger Helper into a super cheesy indulgence.
Crazy Busy Mama on TikTok demonstrated a quick and easy way to make this meal come together. It doesn't matter what flavor of Hamburger Helper you have, either. You can make it creamier and more filling by following the box directions and adding half a container of cream cheese once it reaches a boil. After the pasta has cooked, stir in a few spoonfuls of cottage cheese. Top it with grated mozzarella or even sliced mozzarella and let it melt in before serving. The cream cheese and cottage cheese make the sauce especially creamy and rich while the mozzarella on top gives you that gooey cheese pull and chewy texture.
Customizing Hamburger Helper is about as old as Hamburger Helper itself, which was introduced in 1971. The whole purpose of the product is to let home cooks add their own ingredients, and it comes in multiple flavors, which we ranked, to make that as easy as possible. It's a natural step for most home cooks to go beyond what the recipe recommends. Hamburger Helper embraced this too, and the product website showcases recipes that offer variations with alternative meats and veggies.
It's really easy to keep it cheesy
We have covered many ways to elevate Hamburger Helper in the past. Cheese is a great addition because it adds umami and a richer texture. You can also go for deeper flavor with just a few other simple additions. Sautéing onion and garlic with the meat is a classic approach that will bring more depth of flavor to the final dish. Diced jalapeño would play off the cheese to give the dish a jalapeño popper vibe. Or you could add tomato paste or even roasted tomatoes and herbs to make it feel more like pizza. Use cumin, chili powder, or taco seasoning to give Hamburger Helper taco-style flavor. Crushed tortilla chips could make a crunchy garnish.
You can include other ingredients in Hamburger Helper like mushrooms, spinach, crumbled bacon, and fresh herbs. One of the reasons it works so well, this cheesy variant included, is because the basic ingredients are so versatile. You can adapt pasta and ground beef to almost any style of cuisine and incorporate a wide range of ingredients. The flavor profile is easy to change and few ingredients will ever seem out of place.
If you are concerned about salt, be aware of the levels as you add more ingredients. A single serving of Cheeseburger Macaroni Hamburger Helper contains 39% of the recommended daily allowance of sodium. Adding cheese will increase the sodium content, and other additions may boost it further. If you find it too salty, consider using something like heavy cream in place of the cottage cheese, or adding extra pasta and fresh ingredients to reduce the salt per portion.