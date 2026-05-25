In 1969, the Martin & Woltz agency won over the Virginia Tourism account with a new campaign driven by their original slogan: "Virginia is for Lovers." It first ran in Bridal Magazine, depicting historic couples from the state to bring in younger couples. Fifty years later, it's still the official Virginia tagline and continues to define the state.

Romance finds a way into every part of the local culture, landscape, and lifestyle. Virginia's wine country and oysters are world-renowned, outdoor dining is practically a way of life there (that'll happen when vineyards are so plentiful), and the scenery is unbelievably beautiful. Plenty of movies about love and relationships were even filmed locally, including "Dirty Dancing" and "Loving," which follows the Virginia couple who proved that interracial marriage bans violate the 14th Amendment in a 1967 civil rights case. Paired with the fabulous Virginia farm-to-table scene, quaint villages, coastal sunrises to the east, and the famous network of "LOVEworks" sculptures, there's no escaping the state's knack for romance.

The local dining expresses this legacy through food. Read on for the most romantic date-night spots in Virginia to get the most out of the state that's "for Lovers." I've lived and worked there for years as both a restaurant server and chef, so I have quite a few favorites, but I also turned to Virginians via local reviews, regional publications, Reddit, and social media. Each of these features offers intimate interiors or scenic outdoor dining, and serves date-night-friendly dishes like shareable plates and desserts.