The Best Types Of Casseroles To Make Ahead And Freeze

Make-ahead and freezer-friendly meals make the world go round. If you're preparing for a busy time in your life, like long work days, a new baby, or when you just don't feel like cooking dinner every night, having a pre-batched casserole you can just toss in the oven to reheat can be a lifesaver.

That being said, despite their seemingly universal homey appeal, not all casserole recipes can be frozen and thawed. To get some insight into the best ones to freeze, we spoke to Tara Bench, cookbook author and blogger behind Tara Teaspoon. "The best frozen casseroles have sturdy ingredients and plenty of sauce. Think lasagna, or other baked pasta such as ziti, and enchilada casseroles," she says. "Chicken and rice combos with plenty of creamy sauce, or meat and vegetables such as a cottage pie, hold up to freezing and reheating." Besides being freezer-friendly, these dishes are also easy to reheat and they are packed with carbs, protein, and fats, making them a meal that you can eat right from the tray or serve with a fresh side salad.