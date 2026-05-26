With A Pan And Some Parmesan, You Can Transform Boiled Eggs Into A Crispy Snack

A batch of boiled eggs is a simple way to include more protein in your diet. No matter which method you choose to cook a hard-boiled egg, adding flavor and even more of a protein boost couldn't be easier. All you need is a handful of freshly grated Parmesan cheese and a pan on the stovetop to take your boiled eggs to the next level of taste and texture.

Start by boiling and peeling eggs and slicing them in half lengthwise. Next, warm a pan on the stovetop and add small piles of Parmesan cheese, flattening them slightly and letting them melt. Add the halved boiled eggs, cut-side down, to each pile of melty cheese, continuing to warm them until the cheese reaches your desired level of crispiness. The interplay of crunchy and cheesy texture paired with the tender yet dense consistency of a boiled egg is a taste sensation that can't be beat.

These cheesy eggs can be enjoyed on their own or used in other recipes to provide extra protein. You can even get creative by using other cheeses in addition to Parmesan and other complementary ingredients to make this a heartier snack. The only limit is your own imagination and personal taste preferences.