Why Food Tastes Better When Someone Else Cooks It

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The process of prepping and cooking a large meal, especially if it's just for you, can be tiring. It makes sense that, once the meal is made and the kitchen is cleaned up, you don't feel super enthusiastic about eating. Your enthusiasm may be dampened even further if you sampled ingredients while cooking and your appetite has been sated. For those reasons, many people feel like food tastes better at a restaurant or when someone else cooks it. To get more insight into this phenomenon, Tasting Table spoke with Meredith Hayden, creator of Wishbone Kitchen and author of "The Wishbone Kitchen Cookbook." Hayden recently partnered with Barilla as the pasta producer expands its Al Bronzo line with organic certification and a new radiatori shape.

Hayden told us, "I think food tastes better when someone else cooks it because I don't have to clean up...I'm always really on cooking and cleaning duty [so] when somebody's cooking for me, they handle it from cooking to cleaning." She also explained that another factor that influences food perception or enjoyment is self-criticism: "I think there are so many small decisions we make while we're cooking, whether it's to add more salt or to add more butter or to tinker with each sort of different flavor element and we're very critical of ourselves. And so I think sitting down and eating that final dish, I personally just run through all the things I would've done differently and all the things I would change for next time. But when somebody else makes it and you have no insight into the process, you're really just having a purely enjoy[able] experience rather than [being] critical."