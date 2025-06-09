This Is How Important Our Sense Of Smell Is When It Comes To Tasting Food

We all know the feeling when you catch a head cold and your nose is all blocked up. You can't breathe or smell all that well, let alone taste much of the foods that you're putting into your mouth. That's because being able to taste anything is hugely influenced by our sense of smell.

Foods exude aromas, which are comprised of a variety of molecules that make up cooking smells. When these enter your nose, they bind to proteins in the olfactory lining, called olfactory sensory neurons, which then send the information to the brain. Similarly, tastes are picked up by taste receptors on the tongue, firing that info to the brain. The brain then takes these inputs and, together with the "touch" experience (the information of what a food feels like, what its texture is, etc.), crafts your sensory perception of that food. It's rather more complex than that, including visual attraction to food and the context of our eating experience, but this gives a good overall understanding of how we perceive flavors.

But the tongue can only pick up the five basic tastes: sweet, salty, bitter, sour, and umami. It's the hundreds of odor receptors in our noses that fill in all the juicy details of the basic skeleton of overall flavor we perceive. In fact, it is believed that around 80% of our flavor experience comes from smell. So, if our sense of smell is impeded, the brain will get very little information, and we will get only the most basic experience of taste.