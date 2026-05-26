If You Spot This Seafood Buffet Red Flag, Get Out Fast

With any restaurant or dining option, it's as important as ever to consider the health and safety. This is particularly true when dining at a seafood buffet, because seafood is prone to a wide array of foodborne illnesses. Luckily, most can be avoided with proper handling, preparation, and cooking, but if you're eating somewhere that isn't following basic health and safety rules, you may be at risk.

While dining somewhere well regarded and highly rated can help, it's not a foolproof way to avoid food poisoning. Unfortunately, even the fanciest of seafood buffets can suffer from a common red flag: visible cross contamination.

Of course, this is an issue that can occur at any restaurant — not just buffets, and not even just with seafood. But according to Dr. Naheed Ali, health expert, physician, and senior contributor at Vera Clinic, cross-contamination at a seafood buffet is especially important to look for, and if you see it, you should head elsewhere.