If Peanut Butter Has High Levels Of These 2 Ingredients, Put It Back On The Shelf

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In its simplest, most unadulterated form, peanut butter comprises ground roasted peanuts – that's it . The nuts' natural oils provide all the moisture necessary for transforming peanuts into a luscious, spreadable paste. Take a walk through your local grocery store's PB aisles, however, and a glance at nutrition labels will quickly reveal that most commercially processed brands contain a lot more than just peanuts.

Preservatives (potassium sorbate and sodium benzoate , for instance), stabilizers, and hydrogenated oils are often in the mix, especially with those that offer additional flavors. Salt and sugar are also common additives, sometimes in the form of high-fructose corn syrup. While fine in small amounts, if a peanut butter has too much of either, it can be an unhealthy red flag. For this reason, there is such a thing as eating too much peanut butter.

PB is (or should be) a nutrient-dense spread rich in plant-based protein, fiber, and healthy fats. To get the most out of that nutritional potential, look for brands that forego unnecessary extra ingredients. Start by giving the jar's label a closer look: Peanuts should be listed as the first ingredient. It's even better if they're the only ingredient. Next, look for no added sugar (5 total grams or less) and a low-salt content. But what counts as low?