The Company Behind Bosch Appliances, And Where They're Manufactured

Decades after Bosch died in 1942, he continues to be revered as a business magnate, inventor, and engineer. Much of his renown is linked to the success of Bosch as a global manufacturer, but in Germany, Bosch is also known for his legacy of charitable endeavors. Roughly 94% of the share capital of Robert Bosch GmbH is held by the not-for-profit foundation, Robert Bosch Stiftung, which is primarily funded by the profits of the company.

Bosch left behind a mission that aimed to focus on two things: Securing the future of his eponymous company and continuing on with his commitment to social justice for decades to come. In the past 60 years, the foundation's primary focus has been on impacting and improving health, education, and global issues as they contribute and lead to a more sustainable future — both in Germany and beyond.

Robert Bosch GmbH first established its North American presence in 1906, and today, that presence has grown to over 100 locations throughout the continent. With corporate headquarters in Michigan, the company also has a factory located in New Bern, North Carolina, where the company primarily produces dishwashers and cooking products. As with all of Bosch's factories, the North Carolina plant has kept intensive testing as a core part of the process, ensuring that all appliances can withstand daily use — even in the busiest of households.

Bosch's commitment to longevity and efficiency also keeps the company's mission to develop and manufacture appliances that are reliable and accessible at its core. Bosch is known to sell appliances options at a variety of price points, and the brand is available at most big box stores, including Home Depot, Lowe's, and Costco.