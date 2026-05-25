The Popular Cake Mix Brand That's Quietly Shrinking Its Portions, According To Shoppers

The cost of food is on the rise, and a phenomenon known as shrinkflation has become a culinary epidemic, reducing the amount of food we get while hiking up prices. Unfortunately, Betty Crocker, the popular cake mix brand, has become yet another grocery item hit by shrinkflation.

In an interview with Business Insider, a customer care representative for Betty Crocker confirmed that the Super Moist line of 20 cake flavors now has two ounces less cake mix than the original boxes. Shoppers took to social media to alert others of the sneaky reduction in size. While the 2023 Business Insider interview cited a reduction from 16.25 to 14.25 ounces, a more recent, 2024 Facebook post stated, "Betty Crocker has reduced the size of the cake mix again. It is now 13.25 oz." Numerous infuriated responses followed, with one complaining that the brand is "putting sheer profit above everything including customer service/satisfaction." Others expressed anger about being duped. "Manufacturers think we're stupid and [won't] notice," said a Facebook customer.

Betty Crocker is a historic and iconic cake mix brand, but it isn't the end-all, be-all. Tasting Table actually found that Betty Crocker chocolate cake mix isn't as good as other top brands like Pillsbury and Duncan Hines. To that effect, a Redditor points out, "Duncan Hines is still holding steady at 15.25 [ounces]." Die-hard Betty Crocker fans might want to pivot to a brand that doesn't try to pull a fast one on them.