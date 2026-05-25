Always Pack This Salty Snack For Camping, It Doubles As A Fire Starter

In case you needed another excuse to pack Doritos for your next camping trip, we've got a hot one for you — literally. Imagine pulling up to the campsite, whether by car or on foot, to discover that you didn't bring a fire starter. Fear not, for a trusty bag of chips, whether made of corn or potato, can save the day. The fat, oils and carbohydrates in many of your favorite chips brands are flammable, and make the humble chip a viable fire starter, prepackaged in a waterproof container.

Most chips comprise a thin mass of calorie dense, starchy and flammable carbohydrates, coated by a layer of fats like sunflower oil, canola, or vegetable oil, all of which are highly combustible. Because of differences in chip composition, size or shape, not all chips burn the same, however.

A study by the Oregon Health & Science University in Portland showed that blue corn tortilla chips greatly outperformed both sea salt and vinegar and plain potato chips, measuring overall heat produced, maximum burn temperature, and burn time. They also tested a range of other potential trail foods, and all chip-type snacks they tested did ignite, meaning that if you brought any type of chip, you may have a viable fire starter. The study found that foods that were more calorically dense but with relatively lower protein content were more flammable, and those with less saturated fat (not overall fat) burned longer.