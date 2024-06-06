Campfire Nachos Are The Fun And Easy Way To Feed A Crowd While Camping

Should you have many mouths to feed on your next camping trip or are simply craving a satisfying meal that requires little fuss once you've arrived at your campsite, consider adding nachos to your al fresco menu. Making nachos on a camping trip is a simple recipe that can be made quickly in a cast iron pan. Similar to the easy-baked nachos you make at home, pack layers of chips, cheese, beans, vegetables, and meat into a skillet, cover with a lid and let the tasty assembly of your favorite ingredients heat to gooey deliciousness over hot coals.

Add a sheet of parchment paper to your camping supplies for an ever faster clean-up. Line your pan with a sheet before piling in the assorted ingredients and focus on presenting a perfectly melted dish to your friends and family. Once you are contentedly full of nachos, you won't have a pan to scrub and can simply crumple up the paper for disposal.