11 Pretty Paper Plates That Don't Look Disposable
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Needing some dainty disposable dinnerware? Paper plates used to be an unsightly cost of taking a shortcut to make special occasions less stressful. But these days, there are more options than ever to spruce up your spread with beautifully designed paper plates. Believe it or not, luxury paper plate companies are raising the bar on disposable tableware, utilizing hand-painted designs by in-house and featured artists to create stunning tablescapes without compromising convenience. You can also find beautiful paper plates made from recycled materials to ease the environmental burden of your event.
One of Ina Garten's top hosting tips is to always pick a color scheme for your table, and you can be sure there is a lovely paper plate out there to match any occasion, theme, or color palette. If you're looking for something really specific, explore artisan shops like Etsy or personalization companies like Zazzle. They'll create the exact look you're going for to commemorate your holiday gathering, birthday party, or other special occasion. But if all you're after are some pretty paper plates that don't look disposable, here's our list to get you started!
Fighting to Achieve Vintage Floral Plates
Fighting to Achieve's Vintage Floral Paper Plates are a stunning addition to any tablescape. The set of 48 comes in six scalloped designs to add interest and variation to your spread while maintaining a cohesive look. The 9-inch plates are a great choice for showers, teas, and any occasion that warrants a touch of elegance. Plus, at just $14.99 a pack, that's a steal at only $0.31 per plate.
Table Two Studio Palmas Dinner Plate Set
Table Two Studio is elevating paper plates with its luxury line of beautiful disposable dinnerware made with hand-painted designs. The Palmas Dinner Plate Set looks like ceramic but is made from 100% recycled paper. The soft scalloped edge and ivory motifs will add a touch of luxe to any gathering. At $22 for a set of 12, they're on the upper end of the disposable dinnerware spectrum, coming in at $1.86 per plate.
Trendables Heavy Duty Paper Plates
The Trendables Heavy Duty Paper Plates collection offers eight beautiful designs to choose from. The 32-pack includes 16 10-inch plates and 16 8-inch plates, all for $25.99. We love the gold rim around the Bouyant design, and the plates' smooth shape will fool any guest in thinking they're reusable. Reviewers are also satisfied, with one noting that they are "so pretty and very sturdy!" Others highlight the compliments they've received on the plates, which impressed their guests.
Celebrate It Flower Paper Dinner Plates
These beautiful 9-inch plates will add a splash of color to your event spread. These Celebrate It Flower Paper Dinner Plates come in packs of eight for just $2.49. The modern floral design and the gold rim is perfect for a bridal shower or birthday party — and there are matching napkins, too. You can find the Celebrate It brand at Michaels craft stores.
Coterie Roar + Rabbit Watercolor Plates
Prepare to wow your guests with Coterie's stunning Roar + Rabbit Watercolor Plates. Featuring a hand-painted design, this plum and gold geometric plate will set the table with pure elegance. The large, 9.25-inch plates come in packs of 10 for $8, which works out to be $0.80 per plate. Customers seem pleased with the results, with one reviewer on the Coterie website noting that the plates "really made the party come together."
Vintage Wildfloral Paper Plates
Add a touch of vintage to your spread with this Vintage Wildflower Paper Plate Assortment. Ornate and sophisticated, these 9-inch paper plates come in six different designs to create a varied yet cohesive look for any gathering or special event. "Wow these plates are gorgeous," one reviewer exclaimed online. "High-quality design and good weight to serve food."
Celebrate It Purple Petal Dot Snack Plates
Dainty and affordable, these Celebrate It Purple Petal Dot Snack Plates are an easy way to add a hint of sophistication to any get-together. The unique, floral-shaped scallop along the edge is a chic touch. They are a smaller, 7-inch plate and come in packs of eight for just $1.49. You can find them at your local Michaels in the party supplies aisle.
Zuqmzuq Boho Color Paper Plates
These pretty Boho Paper Plates come in an assortment of colors to match any motif or theme. Choose the color palette that's right for your occasion — each collection comes with six different colored plates to add interest and depth to your tablescape. They are also very affordable at around $15 to $20 for 60 plates, which translates to just $0.25 to $0.35 per plate. The plates' scalloped, shiny design will have guests thinking they're reusable!
Table Two Studio Cabana Appetizer Plate Set
Another gorgeous Table Two paper plate design that looks too stately to be disposable is the Cabana Appetizer Plate. This plate features a bright and bold painted parakeet in the center with a beautiful gold stripe around the perimeter. Table Two offers several different designs in this same style, so you can find the one that perfectly suits your soiree. This set comes with 12 9-inch plates for $18.
Watercolor Floral Paper Plates
Hobby Lobby is a treasure trove for affordable home decor, from seasonal items to wall pieces, and even an unexpectedly large selection of kitchen cabinet hardware. The craft store is also a go-to for party supplies and hosting essentials, and these small watercolor floral paper plates will add a touch of whimsy to any occasion. Each plate features a rainbow ombre-style design and a chic golden rim. You can snag a 20-piece set of 8-inch plates for $5.99 — and right now they're on sale for 50% off.
Coterie French Toile Paper Plates
Are the Coterie French Toile Plates paper or china? Who can tell! This stunning paper plate set will set a tone of elegance for your event. Infuse the spirit of the French countryside into your gathering with this delicate blue toile design and add napkins and disposable cups to complete the look. These plates are priced at $10 per set of 10, making them only $1 piece.