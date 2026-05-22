11 Pretty Paper Plates That Don't Look Disposable

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Needing some dainty disposable dinnerware? Paper plates used to be an unsightly cost of taking a shortcut to make special occasions less stressful. But these days, there are more options than ever to spruce up your spread with beautifully designed paper plates. Believe it or not, luxury paper plate companies are raising the bar on disposable tableware, utilizing hand-painted designs by in-house and featured artists to create stunning tablescapes without compromising convenience. You can also find beautiful paper plates made from recycled materials to ease the environmental burden of your event.

One of Ina Garten's top hosting tips is to always pick a color scheme for your table, and you can be sure there is a lovely paper plate out there to match any occasion, theme, or color palette. If you're looking for something really specific, explore artisan shops like Etsy or personalization companies like Zazzle. They'll create the exact look you're going for to commemorate your holiday gathering, birthday party, or other special occasion. But if all you're after are some pretty paper plates that don't look disposable, here's our list to get you started!