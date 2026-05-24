The Department Store Candy Counter You Probably Forgot About

Department stores today may be synonymous with overpriced merchandise and empty, winding aisles, but back in their prime, you could buy just about anything. Fancy dresses for your cousin's wedding, bed sheets for the guest room, and a brand new six-piece set of pots and pans for your neighbor? Yep, available all at one store. Other than selling mail-order homes and elegant dinnerware, people tend to forget that Sears also had a pretty popular candy counter.

Long before any Sears locations had a department store restaurant, the retailer had a famous candy counter that used to sell bulk confections by weight. That counter was perhaps every child's favorite excuse to join their parents on a trip to the gigantic department store. "Every time we went to Sears, first stop [was] the candy counter," said one reminiscent user on Facebook. Another Reddit user said they remember that their "dad would ALWAYS get [them] those chocolate stars with the white sprinkles at the Sears candy counter," lamenting on the good ol' days.