This Iconic Snack Food Used To Be Eaten Like Cereal For An Old-School Breakfast

It's a Friday night and you're at the movie theater with an extra-large blue raspberry ICEE and a comically shaped bucket of popcorn, ready for two hours of action and adventure on the big screen. The grease and salt from the popcorn stain your fingers during the long movie (here's the special salt that makes movie theater popcorn so delicious), but you have enough leftover at the end of the night to take home, if you so choose. Maybe it'll become a snack tomorrow afternoon when you need something to pick on, or maybe you'll wake up in the morning and decide to eat it for breakfast. Not just as a snack, but as a cereal.

Though it's less common now, back in the day, it wasn't unusual to toss popped corn in a bowl with milk and eat the entire thing as breakfast. It was occasionally sprinkled with sugar or honey to make it sweet, or other times submerged in cream for a thicker consistency than regular cow's milk. People would pile it with dried fruits, fresh fruits, nuts, and spices to sweeten the "cereal" even more, though they were most likely using plain popped corn and not the salty, buttery stuff we find in movie theaters now, even though movie theater popcorn doesn't use real butter. The fad of eating popcorn for breakfast didn't last, but it was an inexpensive way to fill one's stomach. Since popcorn is, after all, a whole grain.