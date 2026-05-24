Forget Chocolate-Covered Strawberries — Wrap Them In Melted Marshmallows Instead

Biting into a sweet, fresh strawberry always makes us feel like life is worth romanticizing. There's a reason why old-school strawberry dessert recipes never go out of style! Pairing the berries with chocolate is a particularly popular combination, although it can be slightly overdone. For a more creative twist, try wrapping strawberries in melted marshmallows instead.

Start by buttering a non-stick pan and placing it over low heat. Take a marshmallow and push it across the warm pan in a straight line, allowing it to melt. Then, put a whole strawberry on a skewer — chopsticks, straws, or even forks work, too — piercing it at the stem. Gently place the strawberry at one end of the melted marshmallow line and start slowly twirling the skewer, moving the berry towards its outer edge, so that the marshmallow wraps all around it. Once the fruit is fully wrapped and there's no marshmallow left on the pan, set it aside to cool. Repeat the process with as many strawberries as you need.

The end result is a super rich, slightly crunchy marshmallow coating around the berry, giving the fruit a candied feel. The refreshing juiciness of the strawberry also balances out the toasted sweetness of the marshmallow. Not to mention the treat has a very unique look to it that can serve as edible decor when you're hosting company.