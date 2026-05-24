The 55-Cent Pizza Kit You Probably Grew Up Scorching Your Mouth On Still Exists

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While the kid-friendly pizza-themed Lunchables continue to reign supreme in elementary schools, there's another famous name-brand pizza product that's far older. Chef Boyardee's "Pizza in a Skillet" kit from the late 1970s is the retro comfort food that you probably grew up scorching your mouth on. It featured a package of pizza flour, a packet of cheese, and a can of sauce, instructing users to press the formed pizza dough into a skillet, top with sauce and cheese, and cook for 15 minutes on the stove. Although it looks a little different now, this take-home favorite still exists.

Nostalgic skillet pizza lovers took to Reddit to reminisce about the original pan pizza. "Takeaway pizza was rare and too expensive for us," noted one user. "We knew no differently and loved this pizza." At a mere $0.55 per box, it's easy to see how (and why) Chef Boyardee's skillet pizza was such a hit with every demographic, from families to starving college students.

Nowadays, you can still purchase a Chef Boyardee Cheese Pizza Maker Meal Kit from Walmart. However, the kit has changed considerably since the '70s. "Now you only get the dough mix and one can of sauce, no longer comes with cheese of any kind," explained another Redditor. The latest pizza kit comes with two dough packets and one can of sauce to make 2 12-inch pizzas. Plus, instead of cooking the pizza in a skillet, the instructions now direct you to bake the crust and sauce in the oven.